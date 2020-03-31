CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Haute Hazmat Couture: Peep Erykah Badu’s Stylish Quarantine Face Mask Hat

The Neo-Soul singer is back serving some serious protective gear lewks that would be perfect for her next grocery store outing.

From selling out of her $50 vagina-smelling incense on her new online shop to her showstopping Haute hazmat couture crisis fashion, Erykah Badu is definitely putting her unique stamp on this already trash year.

Of course, she keeps coming with it.

The Grammy-winning singer continues to pull out perfect pandemic accessories from her closet. Last week, she posted a pic of herself on Instagram rocking a “full-coverage felt hat,” that according to Vogue, was a “birthday gift from some years back” that ironically serves as some nifty face coverage in these questionable coronavirus times.

Perhaps perfect for her next grocery store run.

“Can I get a kiss. And can you make it last forever. Said I’m bout to go to war. And I may not ever see you again…,” the singer wrote to accompany her selfie.

Take a look:

 

The 49-year-old is no stranger to eclectic headpieces. Last month, she stressed to Vogue she loves hates, especially huge ones.

“I’m known for these really huge hats that I wear,” she told Vogue back in February.

“What makes these hats unique is the size of the bowl of the hat—some milliners call it the block of the hat. I’m known for having a huge block. I’m from Texas, and ten-gallon hats ain’t enough for us.”

So how is the “Tyrone” songstress handling social distancing?

From the looks of her social media pages, she might be using this time away from the world to make some new music.

“Bout to make some beats for apocalypse 2,” she wrote on March 28.

We definitely could use some new Baduisms in our life!

View this post on Instagram

Bout to make some beats for apocalypse 2 .

A post shared by THE UNICORN (@erykahbadu) on

 

As you know, earlier this month the Neo-Soul icon made headlines at the Austin Film Society’s 20th Annual Texas Film Awards, where she served up this COVID-19 protection lewk.

SOCIAL DISTANCING COUTURE by – E.Badu,” the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram as she posted a pic of her Contangian ensemble. 

 

Sis definitely knows how to make a statement. Stay safe out there!

BEAUTIES: Are you wearing any protective-like gear when you are out buying your essentials?

RELATED NEWS:

Haute Hazmat Couture: Erykah Badu Accepts Award Suited Up Against The ‘Rona

Haute Hazard Couture: Naomi Campbell Ain’t Letting The ‘Rona Get Her!

During Coronavirus Crisis, Walmart Says Sales Increased Among Tops &amp; Blouses, But Not Bottoms

Tyler Perry Studios

Social-Distancing Diaries: How Your Favorite Celebs Are Holding Up At Home

36 photos Launch gallery

Social-Distancing Diaries: How Your Favorite Celebs Are Holding Up At Home

Continue reading Social-Distancing Diaries: How Your Favorite Celebs Are Holding Up At Home

Social-Distancing Diaries: How Your Favorite Celebs Are Holding Up At Home

Thanks to the coronavirus crisis, everybody is in the house quarantined, including your favorite celebrities. Who thankfully for us, are providing those like me that are already getting cabin fever, some free entertainment, dope hairstyle ideas, new Tik Tok dances and suggestions on what to stream online. Most importantly, they are also serving up some serious laughs! Enter this post from Gabrielle Union that I still cannot stop crying at...like why she do Kaavia like that? "Just sitting here thinking about some questionable decisions I made from the mid-late 1990s," Gabrielle Union captioned with this adorable, yet hilarious pic of her 1-year old #ShadyBaby. https://www.instagram.com/p/B9xzz9YpVvl/   Or this post from Laverne Cox who is CLEARLY having her own fabulous dance party at home and loving it! "Category is: Dua Lipa meets Flashdance 2020....Sending all kinds of love. Hope this brightens your day....#TransIsBeautiful #SocialDistancing #realness #quarantine," she wrote. https://www.instagram.com/p/B94aeNUg9FH/   Or this one of Shaq playing the #LysolChallenge:   https://www.instagram.com/p/B93AXkrF8J4/   They are just the beginning. Take a look at some of our other faves doing their best in what I like to call the "Social-Distance Diaries":

Haute Hazmat Couture: Peep Erykah Badu’s Stylish Quarantine Face Mask Hat  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close