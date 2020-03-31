CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Trippy ASL: These Celebrity Look Alikes Are Almost Too Real To Be True

Doppelgangers.

Drake, Adonis and Sophie Brussaux

Source: @champagnepapi / Instagram

DNA is a very interesting concept. As humans, we think we can determine how our offspring will look based on how we look, but quite the contrary. Drake released never before seen photos of his son Adonis earlier this week, a woman by the name of Samantha Rushmeyer took to Twitter to show how much her baby boy look like Drake’s son.

But the real gag is, she looks exactly like Drizzy’s baby mama Sophie Brussaux.

Adonis’ baby reveal proved that folks don’t know much about how DNA works. People had lots to say about the baby’s light eyes and blonde hair:

But if you really pay attention, you realize that baby Adonis is Drizzy’s mama’s doppelganger.

 

Although it’s a ridiculous concept to assume that all people of one race look similar, most of us do have some distant cousins that we may not know about.

Kevin Durant and Offset 

These  celebrity doppelgangers that look so much alike, they could unlock each other’s Iphone X using Face ID.

Trey Songz and Terrence J. 

Premiere Of Lionsgate's 'The Perfect Match' - Red Carpet

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

2011 MTV Movie Awards - Press Room

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Zoe Saldana and Thandie Newton

Guardians Of The Galaxy - Photo Call

Source: Dave J Hogan / Getty

Variety's Power Of Women Luncheon

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Mariah Carey and Tiny

 

View this post on Instagram

Hip hop royalty throwback #ti and #tinyharris

A post shared by Cachet Digital (@cachetdigital) on

 

 

 

 

Ving Rhames and Ron Isley 

The Isley Brothers With Ruben Studdard In Concert - Portsmouth, Virginia

Source: David A. Beloff / Getty

'Undisputed' Premiere

Source: SGranitz / Getty

 

 

Kirk Franklin and Plies

 Mike Tomlin and Omar Epps 

 

 

Oprah and Chrissy Lampkin

Oprah

Source: Getty / Getty

 

Bow Wow & Russell Westbrook 

 

Trippy ASL: These Celebrity Look Alikes Are Almost Too Real To Be True  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close