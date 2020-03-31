Trippy ASL: These Celebrity Look Alikes Are Almost Too Real To Be True

DNA is a very interesting concept. As humans, we think we can determine how our offspring will look based on how we look, but quite the contrary. Drake released never before seen photos of his son Adonis earlier this week, a woman by the name of Samantha Rushmeyer took to Twitter to show how much her baby boy look like Drake’s son.
But the real gag is, she looks exactly like Drizzy’s baby mama Sophie Brussaux.
Adonis’ baby reveal proved that folks don’t know much about how DNA works. People had lots to say about the baby’s light eyes and blonde hair:
But if you really pay attention, you realize that baby Adonis is Drizzy’s mama’s doppelganger.
Although it’s a ridiculous concept to assume that all people of one race look similar, most of us do have some distant cousins that we may not know about.
Kevin Durant and Offset
These celebrity doppelgangers that look so much alike, they could unlock each other’s Iphone X using Face ID.
Trey Songz and Terrence J.
Zoe Saldana and Thandie Newton
Mariah Carey and Tiny
Ving Rhames and Ron Isley
Kirk Franklin and Plies
Mike Tomlin and Omar Epps
Oprah and Chrissy Lampkin
Bow Wow & Russell Westbrook
