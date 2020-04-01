CLOSE
DaBaby Drops 10-Minute Short Film For “Find My Way” [Video]

Looks like DaBaby done found himself his ride-or-die, and it ain't his baby mama...

DaBaby

Source: Daniel Ramos / Interscope

Though DaBaby‘s been keeping his name in people’s mouths due to his controversial antics when in public, he’s been relatively quiet on the music front for a second.

Luckily for his hardcore fans who aren’t getting slapped up by him, the Southern rapper just dropped a short film music video to his newest cut “Find My Way.” Produced by DJ Kid and directed by Reel Goats, the 10-minute visuals stars DaBaby (of course) and IG influencer BSimone as DB turns into “a monster for a good cause” and pulls all kinds of juxes to stack up money for his sick grandmother. The theme plays off the whole “stealing bread to feed your family is not stealing at all” proverb with a Bonnie & Clyde twist.

It’s a pretty dope joint.

Peep the visuals to “Find My Way” below and let us know your thoughts on the cut and the clip.

DaBaby Drops 10-Minute Short Film For “Find My Way” [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

