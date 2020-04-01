CLOSE
Comedian Donell Rawlings Checks In With The Morning Hustle While At Home Quarantining [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Comedian Donnell Rawlings can’t wait to get back on the road, as an entertainer, he’s not use to being home this much!

He checked in with us on April Fools’ Day to bring some laughs to the show. He discusses being quarantined, what he’s working on next, and shares a story about meeting Billy Sorrells at an audition and Billy was fully decked out in a cop uniform!

