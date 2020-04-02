CLOSE
Megan Thee Stallion Has Something To Say About Those Cardi B Beef Rumors

"I don’t like drama I do not bring other females down stop trying to start fake beef."

Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Rumors About Beef With Cardi B

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Rumors are circulating about so-called beef between Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. The leader of the hotties had some time and decided to address them.

When it comes to beef with other rappers, Megan has no time for it.

People began speculating there was some tension between the Houston and Bronx rappers when Megan’s YouTube page liked some comments criticizing Cardi B.

“So I’m guessing y’all females leaving Cardi B in 2019″ and “She exceeded Cardi.”

Megan, who is always socially aware of things going on involving her name, responded by claiming her record label 1501 Entertainment are the culprits and attempted to “start fake beef” to gain publicity.

The “Captain Hook” rapper also pointed she doesn’t have time to be living in her YouTube page comments trying to bring down other women and clarifying she doesn’t even run the page. She stated in a tweet:

“I did not like no damn stupid ass comment like this. I don’t even upload my own shit to my YouTube my label does. I DO NOT HAVE A PROBLEM WITH ANYBODY. I don’t like drama I do not bring other females down stop trying to start fake beef.”

Why can’t folks leave Megan alone? This follows her clapping back at haters claiming that all she does is twerk.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Megan Thee Stallion Has Something To Say About Those Cardi B Beef Rumors  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

