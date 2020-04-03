CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Police Officer Screaming At Kids To Stay Home [Video]

Officer tell people stay self quarantined

Source: IG / IG

Whether this police officer is serious or not his message was heard loud and clear. The officer is done being nice regarding the stay at home movement due to many people still not listening.

Listen Live

In result of that people are still spreading the virus rapidly due to them not even knowing they have it. The video shows how serious this epidemic is and the officer is just about done and is ready for everyone to not only hear him but to feel his words.

Check the full video below!

 

Related: Philadelphia Police Officer Calls A Group Of Teenagers The N Word [Video]

Quarantine Qhronicals: Siblings Prank Their Dad Into Believing They Shattered His TV [Video]

Police Officer Screaming At Kids To Stay Home [Video]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close