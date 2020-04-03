CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Flo & Go – “Safe & Savage” Weekly Recap [VIDEO]

Do you think a quarantine can stop the Flo & Go two weeks in a row. NOPE, we dropped this weeks episode over Megan Thee Stallions latest hit to sum up everything you missed this weekend in The Morning Hustle’s Flow & Go! Let us know on social media which beat you want to hear next!

SEE ALSO: Rapsody’s Goal Is To Be An Example Of Balance & Variety In Mainstream Like It Was For Her Growing Up [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

SEE ALSO: Lil Yachty Addresses Internet Backlash Over “Oprah’s Bank Account” Video, JT Dating Rumors & More [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Flo & Go – “Safe & Savage” Weekly Recap [VIDEO]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close