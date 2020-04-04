More and more celebrities are revealing their brushes with COVID-19, almost a month after Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebs to reveal they had the disease.

In a lengthy Instagram post, singer Pink revealed that she and her three-year-old were experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and had unfortunately tested positive. They begun self-quarantining and isolating for two weeks and have thankfully overcome it.

“This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends, and our communities,” she wrote. To help combat the disease, she is donating $500,000 to a hospital in Philadelphia, the same hospital where her mother worked for 18 years as well as another $500,000 to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s COVID-19 fund.

“THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home,” she wrote. VIew the full Instagram post below.

RELATED: Jay-Z, Rihanna Donate $1 Million Each For Coronavirus Relief Efforts

RELATED: Jaime Camil Talks Coronavirus Relief & His New Series ‘Broke’! [INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Gap Inc., Ralph Lauren To Make Protective Gear For Hospital Workers Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Pink Reveals She Was Diagnosed With COVID-19 In Instagram Post: “The Illness Is Serious And Real” was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Brandon Caldwell Posted April 3, 2020

Also On Hot 107.9: