CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing NBA Youngboy’s Baby Mama

According to Harris County jail records, Floyd Mayweather‘s daughter Iyanna, was arrested early Saturday morning on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Per TMZ, the incident occurred after Mayweather got into it with the mother of one of NBA Youngboy‘s children.

View this post on Instagram

Never posted these #throwback

A post shared by Iyanna Mayweather (@moneyyaya) on

Mayweather arrived at a rental property that belongs to Youngboy where the rapper and another woman, Lapttra Jacobs were. Mayweather announced herself as Youngboy’s fiancée and told Jacobs that she should leave.

The pair began arguing in the kitchen when Mayweather allegedly pulled out two knives and stabbed Jacobs after Jacobs stepped towards her. She was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

This is a developing story.

Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing NBA Youngboy’s Baby Mama  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close