Reec to Host an Emergency Food Distribution for Homes With Children – Sunday 4/12 with PAYUSA!

As you all know we are dealing with a national emergency due to the complications of Covid-19 virus AKA the Coronavirus.

Our Food pantry has been working overtime to take care of the growing community need especially for our Cobb residents, specifically for parents with school age children.

We will be executing another mass drive through style distribution to keep our staff, volunteers and recipients safe during these times. Our standing date is Sunday 4/12/20 from 12noon – until supplies deplete. We will also have learning toys and books!

Many in our community are out of work and kids are home for the remainder of the school year. This is a straining time and we at Positive American Youth are here to help ease that burden as much as we can by providing non perishable foods and snack items specifically for homes with children.

Items will mainly be comprised of (but not limited to) pop top pastas, soups, canned goods, dry pastas, peanut butter, bread items, cereal, granola bars, assorted snack items, beverages, paper products, toiletries, canned meats.

We want to thank Cobb EMC, Radio One Atlanta,The City of Austell & Mayor Ollie Clemmons and the census for your support of this event

