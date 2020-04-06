Philly, why are we always on some nut ish?!

A video on Instagram shows a woman in the middle of traffic stoping the ice cream truck for her a nice treat. Surely, the woman holding traffic had to hear it from a lot of angry drivers. All she was concerned about was if she’s going to get a strawberry shortcake ice cream or some water ice. SMH.

Thats Philly for ya!

Video: https://www.instagram.com/p/B-iWU2XgYEGsdMwnrBDTwu3BtQM-6KnmYdwQyM0/

Related: Philadelphia Police Officer Calls A Group Of Teenagers The N Word [Video]

Temple University Is Using The Liacouras Center As Hospital Space For COVID-19

Kim Kardashian Shows Love To Philly Model Nu.Ski

Philly Woman Holds Up Traffic To Buy Some Ice Cream [Video] was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Weso Posted 20 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: