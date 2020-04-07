Master P Helping The Elderly In New Orleans During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Sometimes it takes an OG to understand the needs of our elders and with older folks most at risk of dying from a coronavirus infection, Master P is doing his part to make sure the elderly have a little help to get through this current pandemic.

According to TMZ the No Limit General is giving the senior citizens 60 or older of New Orleans a helping hand by blessing them with free hand sanitizers and even deep home cleanings if they feel they need it. All they have to do is sign up and show some ID and before they know it, some No Limit soldiers will show up and get to work.

As you know, folks in their 60s and older are high risk for COVID-19, and Master P’s hometown is getting hit extremely hard by the outbreak.

Team Hope NOLA, has been making cash donations and buying groceries for the elderly during these difficult times. He says they’re including the free sanitizer because … well, why not?Big ups to Master P for the hook-up. Master P’s foundation,, has been making cash donations and buying groceries for the elderly during these difficult times. He says they’re including the free sanitizer because … well, why not?Big ups to Master P for the hook-up. Outside of New York and California, Louisiana’s population of 4.6 million has been the hardest hit by the Rona with 14,867 cases and 512 deaths. 4,565 of those cases were recorded in New Orleans. More disturbing is that according to to the Louisiana health department, 70% of those who’ve died of the virus are African American. Props to Master P for using his resources and manpower to help those who just can’t help themselves. History will remember him for this.

