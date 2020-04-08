CLOSE
The Beltline Has New Hours: Find Out HERE!

Since the state of Georgia has been on a “Shelter-In-Place” order as of last Friday, many public places that would typically be filled with people and vendors are very vacant. Here in the city of Atlanta, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms had already had a “Shelter-In-Place” order in place, but in an interview with Ryan Cameron, she made it clear that the BeltLine would remain open for those that don’t have a backyard or a space to exercise, but to also use social distancing to keep from spreading COVID-19.

Mayor Lance-Bottoms tweeted a picture of the BeltLine from her Twitter celebrating that people were in-fact using social distancing on April 1st.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Since this post, there have been more pictures that emerged that actually showed that there are many businesses and patrons along the BeltLine that are not practicing social distancing.

Today, the Mayor tweeted out new guidelines for the BeltLine.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

We will keep you up to date with COVID-19 developments and coverage across the Radio One brands.

