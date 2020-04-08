CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Christian Keyes Reads Follower For Filth After She Criticizes Him For Saying ‘Black Women Are Superheroes’

Actor Christian Keyes found himself defending his comments after one of his followers criticized him for leaving out other races.

BET And Toyota Present The Premiere Screening Of "The Bobby Brown Story" - Arrivals

Source: Jesse Grant / Getty

Actor Christian Keyes was using his platform to uplift Black women for being superwomen, which we are, when one of his followers decided to insert herself by “correcting” his statement by suggesting he say “all women” instead. Keyes proceeded to respectfully read sis for filth.

Christian posted a photo with the caption “Black women are definitely superheros.” One of his followers replied, “all women.”

Nope, he said what he said.

“Just because you celebrate or compliment one particular ethnicity, doesn’t mean that other ethnicities aren’t great… It just means that RIGHT NOW, In this moment, I’d like to acknowledge the greatness of black women… It doesn’t mean your entitlement, insecurity, or inner bigotry should flareup… This statement shouldn’t offend anyone else and if it does, then YOU are the problem, NOT my statement… #ISaidWhatISaid Black women are definitely superheroes. (Feel free to disagree ON YOUR PAGE)”

Not that is a read, hunty! Keyes recently joined the NBC pilot drama At That Age.

RELATED STORIES:

Erica Ash Shoots Her Shot With Beyonce While Playing Truth Or Dare With Christian Keyes

Keri Hilson And Christian Keyes Reunite For Secret Project

Christian Keyes Reads Follower For Filth After She Criticizes Him For Saying ‘Black Women Are Superheroes’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close