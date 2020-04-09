As Covid-19 has changed life since we know it everyone has been affected by the virus. It’s been nice to watch countless celebrities use their platforms, partnerships and wallets to help their fans in need during this difficult time. Grammy winning rapper Cardi B has stepped up to the plate with her favorite fashion brand and partner “Fashion Nova” to help out people in need. Cardi B and Fashionova has teamed up again but this time in the form of #FashionNovaCARES. Cardi explained on her IG that they’re giving away $1,000 EVERY HOUR until they’ve given away $1 MILLION dollars to those directly affected by this crisis.
Thank you guys for supporting me and @FashionNova, I teamed up with them to help those that have been impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic. Many of you are struggling to pay bills, feed your families, and take care of your overall essential needs. #FashionNovaCARES & I are giving away $1,000 EVERY HOUR until we’ve given away $1 MILLION DOLLARS to those directly affected by this crisis. Tell us how the $1,000 can help you during these times. We’ll be reading your submissions and selecting stories everyday so enter now by visiting www.FashionNova.com/Cares Also PLEASE make sure that your Instagram is public, because I will also personally be looking thru these submitted pages. Starting NOW!
If you’re looking for help from Cardi B and Fashion Nova, they will be selecting stories everyday! Enter at FashionNova.com/Care
Cardi B and Fashionova Wants To Put Some Money In Your Pocket During The Coronavirus Pandemic! was originally published on kysdc.com