CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cardi B and Fashionova Wants To Put Some Money In Your Pocket During The Coronavirus Pandemic!

As Covid-19 has changed life since we know it everyone has been affected by the virus. It’s been nice to watch countless celebrities use their platforms, partnerships and wallets to help their fans in need during this difficult time. Grammy winning rapper Cardi B has stepped up to the plate with her favorite fashion brand and partner “Fashion Nova” to help out people in need. Cardi B and Fashionova has teamed up again but this time in the form of #FashionNovaCARES. Cardi explained on her IG that they’re giving away $1,000 EVERY HOUR until they’ve given away $1 MILLION dollars to those directly affected by this crisis.

If you’re looking for help from Cardi B and Fashion Nova, they will be selecting stories everyday! Enter at FashionNova.com/Care

Cardi B and Fashionova Wants To Put Some Money In Your Pocket During The Coronavirus Pandemic!  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close