NFL RB Chris Johnson Accused Of 2016 Murder-For-Hire Shootings

Chris Johnson, who broke out as an offensive star for the Tennesse Titans, finds himself at the center of controversy. The Florida native has been accused of being behind a murder-for-hire plot in 2016 and also aided a major drug trafficking network.

TMZ Sports obtained court documents that put Johnson, 34, in the center of planning the 2016 hit on two men accused of gunning down Johnson’s vehicle, which killed his friend, Dreekius Johnson in 2015. According to the documents, the shooting was a gang-related shooting attempt aimed to take out the retired NFL star.

Officials claim in the documents that Johnson hired Florida gang member Dominic Bolden to kill the men Johnson suspected to be involved in shooting him in 2015. Using statements issued by an informant, the officials say that Johnson used his influence to help Bolden become the leader of the DTO organization in Florid and also funded the drug operation as well.

Johnson, who has not been officially charged with a crime, denies any criminal allegations put forth by the document.

D.L. Chandler Posted 6 hours ago

