CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Dr. Dre’s The Chronic Coming To Streaming Services On 4/20

1993 MTV Movie Awards

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

It’s shaping up to be a 4/20 to remember in more ways than one.

On Thursday (April 9), Entertainment One announced Dr. Dre’s debut album, The Chronic, will be available for digital consumption on all streaming services on April 20.

 

“Fans now have another reason to celebrate on what has become a national holiday, celebrating all things cannabis-related — where legally allowed and in moderation of course,”Chris Taylor, global president of music and live at Entertainment One said in a statement. “Working with the Death Row catalogue is like working with the legendary recordings of Elvis, Chuck Berry, and the Beatles. These historic artifacts should be heard by all music lovers and we are so happy Dr. Dre has opened this door so everyone can experience the brilliance of this seminal work.”

Released 28 years ago on December 15, 1992, The Chronic features appearances from Snoop Dogg, Daz Dillinger, Kurupt, Nate Dogg, Warren G, Lady of Rage, D.O.C, RBX and more.

Source: Entertainment Weekly

 

Dr. Dre’s The Chronic Coming To Streaming Services On 4/20  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close