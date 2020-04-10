CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Queen Naija Searching For Her Son After Ex Chris Sails Arrested

 

queen naija

Source: queen naija / promo artist

It has been reported that Queen Naija’s ex, Chris Sails was arrested Thursday on aggravated assault charges. Chris is the father of Queen Naija’s first child, CJ so when a message on her IG story was posted then soon deleted saying “Whoever has my son contact me now…. I cannot locate my son!” there was an immediate concern!

LISTEN LIVE

 

This isn’t the first time Mr. Sails has been arrested and his previous relationship with Queen Naija wasn’t lovey-dovey like her current one with Clarence. Details about the arrest are still being revealed but so far we know his bail has been set to $15,000. We will keep Queen Naija, her son and others involved in our prayer as the story develops.

 

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija And New & Improved Bae

11 photos Launch gallery

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija And New & Improved Bae

Continue reading Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija And New & Improved Bae

Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija And New & Improved Bae

The "Medicine" singer/songwriter looks happier than ever.

 

 

 

Queen Naija Searching For Her Son After Ex Chris Sails Arrested  was originally published on kysdc.com

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close