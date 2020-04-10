CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Do It: Toni Braxton Says That She Will Marry Birdman This Year

Toni Braxton doesn’t just have her new single “Do It” to be excited about, but a wedding as well.

Braxton and her longtime boyfriend Birdman have been going back and forth on a wedding date however since things got too big, they’re now in the process of figuring out the details.

Other than the wedding date, she also spoke on keeping their relationship private.

“You don’t ever hardly see us together. When we were out, it was a lot of people saying things and I’m kind of sensitive and I can’t deny it. I just want to keep our business private. And people can ask me questions I’m fine with that, it’s just sometimes people have too much of an opinion.”

We hope to see wedding pictures from the wedding later in the year.  

Do It: Toni Braxton Says That She Will Marry Birdman This Year  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

