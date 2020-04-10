CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Remember When The Carters Took Over Easter With These Epic Pics, Back When Outside Was Open

tumblr_n4dxgl4ssU1rqgjz2o1_1280-1

Beyonce.com/Tumblr

Well folks, it looks like Easter is cancelled this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Maybe it’s not officially cancelled, but we can’t go outside to celebrate it. So hiding eggs in the house it is.

There are so many things we can’t wait to do when “outside opens back up.” Remember getting dressed in your Sunday’s best, just to hit church for the first, and maybe last time, all year?

Since we’ll all be inside this holiday, it’s only right that we take a look back to a simpler time. When Blue Ivy was Beyonce and Jay-Z’s only child. When the world still didn’t know what she looked like. When the Carters shut down the Internet with their candid Easter flicks.

Back in 2014,  Beyonce would have the world on pause when she’d post pics to her ever-popular Tumblr page. One year, she blessed us with personal pics of her and the fam hanging out outside and looking gorgeous on Easter Sunday.

tumblr_n4dxifopPc1rqgjz2o1_1280

Baddie Bey was all smiles in an all-white shorts set paired with metallic gold shades and bunny ears.

tumblr_n4dxe1tyRA1rqgjz2o1_1280

Blue got in on the fun by wearing the bunny ears as she shared a kiss with her mother.

tumblr_n4dxdduyVM1rqgjz2o1_1280

And Papa Jay held Blue’s hand as they walked along the pool in their best Easter attire.

tumblr_n4dxex3Mli1rqgjz2o1_1280

Blue even spent time with the Easter bunny himself. Lucky kid! Check out more pics of the Candid Carters in our gallery below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Tumblr

The Carters Get Cute For Easter (PHOTOS)

10 photos Launch gallery

The Carters Get Cute For Easter (PHOTOS)

Continue reading The Carters Get Cute For Easter (PHOTOS)

The Carters Get Cute For Easter (PHOTOS)

Remember When The Carters Took Over Easter With These Epic Pics, Back When Outside Was Open  was originally published on globalgrind.com

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close