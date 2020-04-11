CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Thirst Trap Enthusiast Draya Michele Stunts In Her Own Bikini Line

The curvy social media star showed off new pieces from her Mint Swim swimsuit line with eye-pleasing results.

'PUMA x Balmain- created with Cara Delevingne' LA Launch Event

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

Draya Michele is apparently aware of her ability to get tongues wagging, and she once again dropped a pair of thirst traps to her millions of followers. This time, however, the trap setting this time has a purpose as the curvy social media star showed off two new swimsuits from her brand.

The 35-year-old mother of two and ex-girlfriend of NFL player Orlando Scandrick has become one of Instagram must-follow accounts due to her dazzling body and attention to all things glamorous. With her Mint Swim brand, started in 2011, Draya shown off her wares in times past and it looks like she’s mounting a bit of a comeback on the fashion scene.

With the weather warming, although it isn’t known when we’ll ever get to a beach again, Draya’s teeny-weenie bikini sets are certainly worth a gander.

Check out Draya Michele thirst trapping in her Mint Swim wares below. Check out the website here.

Photo: Getty

Thirst Trap Enthusiast Draya Michele Stunts In Her Own Bikini Line  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close