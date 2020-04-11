CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

El Chapo, Unabomber Safe From Coronavirus In Supermax Prison

Officials at the ADX in Florence, Colo. claim they have no reported cases of COVID-19.

DOUNIAMAG-US-MEXICO-CRIME-DRUGS-CHAPO-PRISON

Source: JASON CONNOLLY / Getty

The spread of the novel coronavirus has raised concerns among prison officials who have been weighing the merits of releasing some prisoners considered low-risk. However, at one of the world’s most infamous supermax prisons, El Chapo and the Unabomber are both safe from the virus and disease and officials report there are no cases present at all.

TMZ reports that El Chapo, real name Joaquín Guzmán, and the Unabomber, real name Ted Kaczynski, are housed at the ADX facility in Florence, Colo., a prison that some refer to as the “Alcatraz of the Rockies” and houses some of the most dangerous criminals in recent time. According to the outlet, the prison skated by coronavirus infections that have plagued other prisons.

From TMZ:

According to a rep for the Federal Bureau of Prisons … these prisoners are single-celled, with limited out-of-cell time, and are only afforded INDIVIDUAL recreational opportunities up to 7 hours a week.

We’re told for the short periods they’re out of their cell, inmates are restrained and escorted by 3 guards … all of whom receive enhanced COVID-19 health screening within the BOP system.

The Control Unit prisoners also have in-cell feeding, toilets, sinks and showers, so once again … they’re perfectly set up for a true quarantine situation.

There are 2 other housing unit missions at ADX — General Population and Special Security — both of which have strict security and distancing measures in place. As of April 10, there are no known COVID-19 cases in either unit.

Other prisoners at ADX include Oklahoma City bomber Terry Nichols, Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, and more.

Photo: Getty

El Chapo, Unabomber Safe From Coronavirus In Supermax Prison  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close