CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Vanessa Bryant Shares Photos of Daughters In The Easter Spirit

Vanessa Bryant is as strong as they come, and even though it’s gotta be tough, there’s no doubt that she’s holding it together for her babies.

Unfortunately, this Sunday marks the Bryant family’s first Easter celebration without Kobe and Gigi, which is undoubtedly heavy on the hearts of everyone in their crew (and those of us on the outside looking in, too). On the bright side, Vanessa’s youngest daughters, Bianka and Capri, seem to be enjoying themselves thanks to some interactive treats their mom gifted them with. 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.  

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Vanessa posted an absolutely adorable video on Saturday showing her 3-year-old daughter Bianka and her little sister, 9-month-old Capri, opening a giant Easter egg, which was sent to them by celebrity florist, Jeff Leatham, according to TMZ.In the clip, you see Bianka closing her eyes as she tries to crack the egg open with a tiny hammer, but V ends up helping her out with a little more force. On the sidelines, Capri is giggling throughout the entire thing. Once the shell is broken and the gifts inside are visible, Vanessa pulls out a piece of chocolate, to which Bianki exclaims, “chocolate!” in Spanish–it seriously can’t get any cuter than that.Check out the video for yourself down below to get a glimpse into how the youngest Bryant sisters are celebrating their Easter.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

RIP: Photos Of Kobe Bryant & Gianna Bryant Throughout The Years

15 photos Launch gallery

RIP: Photos Of Kobe Bryant & Gianna Bryant Throughout The Years

Continue reading RIP: Photos Of Kobe Bryant & Gianna Bryant Throughout The Years

RIP: Photos Of Kobe Bryant & Gianna Bryant Throughout The Years

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant were inseparable. We know this because she was always by his side, on and off the court. And whether he would win or lose a game, his daughter was in his arms during the press conference. He always had his family right beside him. They died together. The tragedy is unfathomable. The world is in a state of shock as details emerge about the fatal crash that took the life of five people. An outpour of condolences have flooded social media. At 13-years-old Gianna showed great promise in her basketball career. She played basketball for the Los Angeles Lady Mamba team and had her hopes set on playing for UConn. Kobe Bryant meant so much to so many people. His untimely death is devastating, but add on the death of his daughter — it’s incomprehensible. A wife and mother suffering a double loss. A family watching the sun set on their universe. The world is mourning a legend. It’s unbearable. All we can do is pray. SEE ALSO: Rest In Power: Celebs Remember Kobe Bryant At The Grammys SEE ALSO: Kobe Bryant and 13 Year Old Daughter Gianna Have Died In Helicopter Crash

Vanessa Bryant Shares Photos of Daughters In The Easter Spirit  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close