Drakes Says Quarantine Has Helped Him Focus On His New Album

Even though most of us are going a little stir crazy being cooped up in our houses for months on end, it would be beneficial to realize that sometimes, being forced to slow down can be a good thing.
On Sunday, Drake made his way on the long list of celebrities to appear on Diddy’s all day long Instagram dance-a-thon fundraiser. During that appearance, Diddy asked the star to “tell us about what you’re working on in the studio.” That’s when the rapper talked about all the work he’s putting in on his impending album, which has only been improved by the current COVID-19 restrictions.
While a lot of people are in more serious circumstances than Drake right now, losing work and other opportunities because of the virus, looking at this situation as a mandatory slow-down is something that could really help us all better deal with what’s going on.
Now, there’s nothing left to do but wait for Drake’s next album.
This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.
