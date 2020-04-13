CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ex-NFL QB Tarvaris Jackson Killed In Car Crash on Easter Sunday

JERRY HOLT ¬•jgholt@startribune.com 7/20/2006 Montgomery Alabama profile on Vikings 2nd round pick----- Tarvaris Jackson Minnesota Vikings 2nd round quarterback from Alabama State.

Source: Star Tribune via Getty Images / Getty

Tarvaris Jackson, former NFL quarterback, died late Sunday night after a car crash in Alabama, where he grew up.

According to local police, Jackson’s car hit a tree just before 9 p.m. on Sunday. The impact caused the car to overturn. No one else was hurt.

 

First responders rushed Jackson to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 36-year-old is known for famously backing up Russell Wilson in Super Bowl XLVIII for the Seattle Seahawks. He also played for the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills.

Most recently, Jackson was working for the Tennessee State football team as a quarterback coach.

Remember you can always take HOT1079 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

See photos of the wreck HERE.

Source: TMZ

Ex-NFL QB Tarvaris Jackson Killed In Car Crash on Easter Sunday  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close