Virginia Pastor Who Held Church Service Despite Social Distancing Dies Of Coronavirus

A Richmond preacher who proudly flouted social distancing in church—he claimed he was “essential”—has died of the coronavirus.

Bishop G.O. Glenn of the New Deliverance Evangelistic Church passed away, his church announced on Sunday (April 12).

Reports Page Six:

An evangelical pastor died of COVID-19 just weeks after proudly showing off how packed his Virginia church was — and vowing to keep preaching “unless I’m in jail or the hospital.”

In his last known in-person service on March 22, Bishop Gerald O. Glenn got his congregation at Richmond’s New Deliverance Evangelistic Church to stand to prove how many were there despite warnings against gatherings of more than 10 people.

“I firmly believe that God is larger than this dreaded virus. You can quote me on that,” he said, repeating it a second time to claps, saying that “people are healed” in his church.

Happily announcing he was being “controversial” by being “in violation” of safety protocols — with “way more than 10 people” at the church — he vowed to keep his church open “unless I’m in jail or the hospital.”

Reportedly, Pastor Glenn passed away about a week after being diagnosed. His wife, Mother Marcietia Glenn, is also ill with COVID-19.

“I just beg people to understand the severity and the seriousness of this, because people are saying it’s not just about us, it’s about everyone around us,” said the Glenns’ daughter, Mar-Gerie Crawley, about a week after his last sermon and after her father had been hospitalized.

Rest in power. But please, stay home if you can.

Virginia Pastor Who Held Church Service Despite Social Distancing Dies Of Coronavirus  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

