Season 4 of Insecure premiered on Easter Sunday (now known as Issa Sunday) and fans are happy as ever that their favorite show is back!

Yeah like I said in another tweet Insecure coming back made me excited and had me looking forward to something. — Aaliyah (@aaliyahh10x) April 13, 2020

Especially the Lawrence-hive.

Wow insecure really starts back tonight. Time to re-join #LawrenceHive pic.twitter.com/34hwK9bXo6 — Seltzer & Lime Papi (@FredE_Cornbread) April 13, 2020

Without giving too much away, the premiere episode of the season 4 gave us a deeper look into Issa and Condola’s friendship. Remember, Condola is helping Issa with her event, and she’s also dating Lawrence.

Molly is working things out with Asian Bae, whom she seems happy with until she finds out he’s dating other people.

And so far Tiffany and Kelly are still Tiffany and Kelly. And yes, Tiffany is still pregnant. Speaking of Tiffany, we also find out in the first episode that she knew about Condola and Lawrence the entire time. But enough with the spoilers. Let’s get into Christina Elmore, a.k.a. Condola. You may know her from her feature film debut in Fruitvale Station, TNT’s The Last Ship or Lena Waithe’s BET series Twenties.

And now the 33-year old budding actress and Harvard grad has joined the Insecure Universe as someone we’re not sure if we should be rooting for or not.

But we’re definitely rooting for Christina in real life. Since the The Last Ship ended in 2018, she’s had time to venture out and work on other projects. And judging by her amazing talent and the body of work she chooses, Christina Elmore is way on her way to being a household name.

And here are some gorgeous pics of the actress that will make your Monday brighter.

‘Insecure’ Bae: These Fine ASL Pics Of Christina Elmore Will Make Your Day was originally published on globalgrind.com

kiyonnathewriter Posted 8 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: