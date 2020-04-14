Angelica Vila Dishes On New Music, Fat Joe As A Mentor & Meeting Hov

There’s no doubt about it. The girls are killing R&B music right now and in all the right ways. Angelica Vila is one of the newcomers, and her one-of-a-kind voice is definitely taking the game by storm. With everyone social distancing due to COVID-19, Chey Parker hopped on Instagram Live to chop it up with Angelica about how her new song, Why, featuring Jacquees came about, having Fat Joe as a mentor, and meeting HOV and Beyoncé.

Check out the full interview below:

Written By: Chey Parker

Chey Parker Posted 14 hours ago

