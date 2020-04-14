HHW Tech Review: Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ Builds On What Was Great In The Previous Model

Samsung’s first iteration of the Galaxy Buds was easily my favorite truly wireless accessories when they arrived. So the million-dollar question, of course, is, could the company deliver a better product with the Galaxy Buds+? The answer is an emphatic yes.

Design and Quality

On the design front, Samsung didn’t change anything. In fact, if you held both models in your hands without the cases, you wouldn’t be able to tell them apart. Where they differ slightly is the charging case thanks to a glossier finish, which doesn’t make holding the case a problem but does leave tons of fingerprints if you want to consider that an issue.

As for the buds, they are still made from plastic, which could give them a “cheap” feel, but the Galaxy Buds+ are designed that way for a reason. The all-plastic design help the Galaxy Buds+ feel lightweight, comfortable, and, most importantly, affordable. Included with the Galaxy Buds+ are pre-installed medium ear and wing-tips that else help provide a nice tight seal when you wear them.

There are also three extra pairs allow users to find the right fit, which will help them provide the best sound from the buds as possible.

New Features, Sound & Microphone Quality

Where the Galaxy Buds+ differs from its predecessor is underneath the hood thanks to a new dual-driver system with each earbud having its own tweeter and woofer. AKG fine-tunes the sound system in the earbuds and helps delivers great crystal clear sound with minimal distortion.

Another great new feature the Galaxy Buds+ have is Spotify integration. To use it, you have to download the Galaxy Wearables app and integrate your Spotify account with it. Once you have done that, you can reassign the touch gesture to receive recommended songs. The feature does not work on iOS, unfortunately.

The Galaxy Buds+ also feature a new three-microphone array system. There are now two external mics and one internal microphone that works together to provide clearer voice transmission. The two external mics zero in on your voice while blocking out ambient noise. During my test, I was quite pleased with the results and was told my voice was crystal clear.

Pairing the buds with your Galaxy smartphone is easier than ever. If your device is running Android 7.1.1 or later with the latest version of the SmartThings app installed, you will be greeted with a pop-up window that will guide you through the rapid pairing. If you don’t have either, you can still pair the buds by just going straight to the Bluetooth menu and “Galaxy Buds+.”

As far as connection strength, the buds utilize its Bluetooth 5.0 firmware very well and provide users with a 10-meter wireless range with reliable connection strength, whether you’re using an iPhone or Android device.

Battery Life

When it comes to battery life, the Galaxy Buds+ are king in this department. Most true wireless earbuds are the jig when it comes to lasting all day, Samsung’s devices walk it like they talk it. The Buds+ boast an impressive 12 hours of battery life, but if you really clock them 11 hours 44 minutes.

When they do run out of juice, you can throw in the charging case and get a quick 1-hour charge just off a 3-minute charge. Now you only get one full charge off the case, which is a bummer, but since its Qi-certified, you can utilize the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s wireless power share or other wireless charging methods.

Verdict

Samsung once again delivers with Buds+ and builds off what made its predecessor great. For $149, the Galaxy Buds+ are a steal due to what they offer users. From Spotify integration, the new mic array system, and the fantastic battery life, these are truly the best set of wireless earbuds on the market. So, if you’re looking to upgrade your Galaxy Buds are or just need a new pair of wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds+ are a perfect choice.

