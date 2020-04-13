CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

| Daily Visuals 4.13.20

Lil Wayne pays a school a visit at the worst possible time and Lil Baby links up with Moneybagg Yo to show how they getting it. Today's Daily Visuals.

My Turn Album Release Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Before the Coronavirus touched down in the states and turned the world upside down, School shootings in America was the pandemic that was constantly overlooked by too many of our elected leaders but vigorously addressed by our youth whom it effected.

Now years after losing his own life to gun violence, XXTentacion touched on the topic in the Lil Wayne featured “School Shooters” and in the visuals to the Bad Vibes Forever album cut we see Weezy sipping on some potion in the midst of a school shooting while white teenagers and SWAT members feel the wrath of a bullied kid gone berserk. Message!

Elsewhere Lil Baby and Moneybagg Yo floss all kinds of ice, stacks and fancy trucks to remind y’all what rap stars look like in their clip to “No Sucker.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Locksmith, Xzibit and Ras Kass featuring Brevi, MAxo Kream featuring KCG Josh, and more.

XXXTENTACION FT. LIL WAYNE – “SCHOOL SHOOTERS”

LIL BABY & MONEYBAGG YO – “NO SUCKER”

LOCKSMITH, XZIBIT & RAS KASS FT. BREVI – “WITH GOD”

SEAN PAUL – “BORN GYALLIS”

MAXO KREAM FT. KCG JOSH – “BROTHERS”

STUNNA 4 VEGAS – “WET”

CHINA MAC & MBNEL – “GANG SIGNS”

 

| Daily Visuals 4.13.20  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close