Playboi Carti has had his fans waiting since 2018 for a new album. Tonight he posted a photo of what seems to be his new album cover. No caption on either Instagram or Twitter but this tease has his fans excited for new music. Through the quarantine, many artists have been inspired in a new way so we’ll be waiting for that release date.

LISTEN LIVE

Despite making previous headlines for this…

Playboi Carti is widely known for his hit “Magnolia” which inspired so many MeMes and dance battles. That single was off of his first album back in 2017.

Tonight’s tease is for the release of his 3rd Album.

RELATED: Drake Says Quarantine Has Helped Him Focus On His New Album

Playboi Carti Teases New Album Release was originally published on kysdc.com

BreAnna Holmes Posted 15 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: