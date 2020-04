Listen Live all day Saturday April 18th as we turn our airwaves and our stream into a Quarantine Day Party, with mixes from some of the hottest DJ’s in Atlanta. Check the schedule below:

DJ Princess Cut: 12pm-1pm

DJ Kash: 1pm-2pm

DJ Alpo: 2pm-3pm

DJ Montay: 3pm-4pm

DJ Jahlion: 4pm-5pm

DJ Peezy: 5pm -6pm

DJ Iceberg: 6pm-7pm

DJ Hershey: 7pm-8pm

___

Also On Hot 107.9: