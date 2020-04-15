Aladdin Talks to Blacc Zacc About New Music, Possible XXL Nomination and More [Video]

South Carolina rapper Blacc Zacc has the streets buzzing as one of the next hottest emerging artists. He has gone from rapping as a teenager to self-releasing mixtapes to founding his own entertainment company and now signing a major-label deal with Interscope Records. The rising superstar talks with Aladdin on IG live about his come up, his latest project and short film Carolina Narcos, aspiring to want to work with the legendary Dr.Dre and more. Check out the video below.

Posted 15 hours ago

