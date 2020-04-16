Future Adds ‘Purple Reign’ Mixtape To Streaming Services

Future released over a dozen mixtapes from the start of the decade, with many of those releases hailed as classics by fans. Adding to his recent flood of making previously released mixtapes to streaming services, the Atlanta star has made Purple Reign available to the masses as well.

Purple Reign first dropped in 2016 with DJ Esco performing hosting duties alongside executive producer Metro Boomin. Featuring production from Zaytoven, Southside, Dre Moon, Nard & B, XL, Brian Soko, and Metro as well, the tape is carried vocally solely by Future.

The Freebandz Entertainment honcho has also placed acclaimed mixtapes such as. Monster, Beast Mode, and 56 Nights to the streaming services, which gave rise to fans requesting Purple Reign should also join their ranks.

Check out the streams for Purple Reign below.

D.L. Chandler

