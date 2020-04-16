CLOSE
Rotimi Live Acoustic Performance with The Morning Hustle | Hustle After Hours Digital Series [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Last night we had the honor of hearing some new music from singer/actor Rotimi who joined us for our HUSTLE AFTER HOURS digital series! He took over both our Facebook and Instagram with Lore’l for an interview and live performance. He talked about his acoustic album that he will be releasing soon, updates us on Coming 2 America, and plenty more!

The video above his a recap of him performing two tracks on acoustic guitar, and him and Lore’l discuss going to the same high school! If you missed our video conference interview with him, watch the full thing here.

