CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Columbus Man Gets Millions in Stimulus Money By Mistake

It was a regular visit to the ATM for Melik Pointer when he suddenly realized that he was a millionaire, but only temporarily!  

While many are still waiting for their stimulus check due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one man in Columbus went to the ATM to find the IRS mistakenly deposited millions of dollars into his bank account!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

It was a regular visit to the ATM for 18-year-old Melik Pointer when he suddenly realized that he was a millionaire, but only temporarily!  Pointer checked his balance only to learn that his running total was $4,999,285.52

Pointer told 10TV that he thought it was a mistake and had to double-check, “I thought it was all fake, I thought it was a gimmick.”  Pointer isn’t the only person this has happened to.  It was reported earlier this week that an Indiana man mistakenly received over 8 million dollars in his bank account from the IRS.  But don’t get too excited if it happens to you, the government is quickly fixing it’s faulty deposits and taking the money back.

RELATED STORY: Indiana Man Waiting For Stimulus Payment Finds $8.2M In His Bank Account

 

See the news story below

source

 

The Best Advice From Some Of The Richest Black People In The World

10 photos Launch gallery

The Best Advice From Some Of The Richest Black People In The World

Continue reading The Best Advice From Some Of The Richest Black People In The World

The Best Advice From Some Of The Richest Black People In The World

The Latest:

Columbus Man Gets Millions in Stimulus Money By Mistake  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close