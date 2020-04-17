Danielle Bregoli a.k.a. Bhad Bhabie a.k.a. the “Cash me ousside girl” made a name for herself for acting like a white privileged fool on Dr. Phil and talkin’ thugish, but it seems like the culture vulture might’ve bitten off a bit more than she may be willing to chew.

In the same month that saw Money Mayweather’s 19-year-old daughter Yaya catch an attempted murder case that could send her away for 99 years, his younger 15-year-old daughter, Jirah Mayweather is threatening to catch Bhad Bhabie, well, outside.

According to Madame Noie, things went left between the two after Bhabie caught social media heat for posting a picture in which she obviously attempted to Blackfish with her skin appearing darker than it actually is. After getting called out for faking the funk and having social media pile on her, Jirah Mayweather joined in on the clowning with crying laughing emojis. That didn’t sit too well with BB who immediately threatened Mayweather with her hands.

“Ay tell @jirahmayweather imma smack tf outta her when I see her.”

Of course Jirah didn’t take that threat lying down and responded with an easy to understand comment.

“@bhadbhabie we don’t fight b—hes around here we stab em,” she wrote as a caption to a photo of herself with money spread out in front of her face.

We all know social media is a place were people love to front for the Gram, but referencing her big sister’s current legal woes probably won’t fly over well with many people including her father. While we doubt Bregoli will be calling the police and reporting this as a viable threat, with Mayweather’s pockets you never know what people will be willing to do to get a quick come up.

Peep a video of Danielle Bregoli fronting like she’s a woman of color below and let us know if you think Jirah Mayweather went overboard with her response to Bregoli’s threat.

Floyd Mayweather’s Youngest Daughter Threatened Bhad Bhabie With The O.J. Fade was originally published on hiphopwired.com

O Posted 22 hours ago

