Tru Luv 4 Life: Everytime De’arra Taylor & Her Fiance Were Goals AF

When it comes to love in this generation, seeing a happy, young couple is such an anomaly that we tend to glorify them when we see one. Some blame the current state of music for the way our relationships, or lack thereof, are opportating these days. Even married couples like T.I & Tiny have spoken out about dating in this day and age. On his podcast, ExpediTIously, Tip got candid about the type of young men that young women these days look for. But it was his wife Tiny who spoke the real deal truth of the matter.

 

And as you probably expected, the comments regarding the Harris’ convo certainly touched a nerve. Folks chimed in to share their thoughts.

@calebtheartist_: They both spoke nothing but the truth! This marketing of music just ain’t right anymore. There’s no love, no genuine passion for the music anymore. Any and everybody is just doing it for the money and attention.

So couples like 24 year old De’arra Taylor and her beau Ken Walker are truly a special thing. De’arra and Ken have gained renown for documenting their family and love life via Youtube after meeting at a Chipotle back in 2014. The popular couple became engaged in 2019.

 

In honor the bride to be’s 24th birthday, check out all the times she and Ken were goals AF.

 

 

a fairytale ❄️💍

Merry Chrimahhhh from us 🎄♥️

the walkers ❤️

