Toosii talks with Aladdin on the Meaning of His Name, New Music, Homelessness and More!

List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated April 16th)

[caption id="attachment_9932828" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: John Leyba / Getty[/caption] Take 93.9 WKYS with you WHEREVER YOU GO! Download our MOBILE APP in the app store or listen live! As the days go by, more and more public figures are testing positive caught with the deadly coronavirus. Singer Pink announced Friday evening that she and her son tested positive for COVID-19. They are among many others who tested positive this week. See the gallery below for the latest. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to come out with the Coronavirus. Since then many celebrities and sports figures have tested positive for COVID-19. Rapper Slim Thug took to Instagram to reveal he has tested positive for COVID-19. The news comes hours after African saxophonist Manu Dibango died of the CoronaVirus COVID-19 on March 24th. See the full list below. RELATED: Experts Are Predicting a Baby Boom Due to Condom Shortage During Coronavirus Pandemic RELATED: God’s Plan: Drake Tests Negative For Coronavirus After Hanging with Kevin Durant