CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

La La Anthony Producing Docuseries On Alabama State’s Plus-Size Dance Squad

HBCU's stay cookin'.

America's Got Talent - Season 12

Source: NBC / Getty

La La Anthony is helping to produce a new docuseries on Alabama State University’s plus-size dance squad. We can dig it.

Deadline reports that the actress and Carmelo Anthony’s better half has teamed with ITV America’s Leftfield Pictures to produce the docuseries for Snapchat.

Anthony will serve as an executive producer of the 10-part Snap Original series titled The Honeybeez of ASU via her LaLaLand production house.

“The Honeybeez are an inspiration, not just among the HBCU dance scene, but to young dancers and performers everywhere,” said Anthony in a statement. “Their impact and success are a result of immense determination and talent, all while projecting strength, positivity and love. We can’t wait for Snapchat’s audience to get to know these amazing young women.”

The show will launch on April 25 and follows that Honeybeez through the 2019-2020 season. With Coach Williams at the helm, viewers see the squad as it goes through tryouts and performances and all the struggle and strife in between.

The Honeybeez of ASU definitely sounds like some worthy quarantine-ready entertainment off g.p.

 

 

 

La La Anthony Producing Docuseries On Alabama State’s Plus-Size Dance Squad  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close