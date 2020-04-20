CLOSE
Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max Design Leaks Online, Confirms It Will Take Its Cue From The iPad Pro

The iPhone 12 will also have a LIDAR scanner, a new Smart Connector, and will sport a much more square design.

In more Apple news, it looks like we have gotten our first peek at the company that Job’s built, forthcoming iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The news the Apple most likely didn’t want the world to know was revealed on the YouTube channel EverythingApplePro, and we get a physical render using a 3D-printed model. If the leak is indeed accurate, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, in fact, will be taking its cues from the iPad Pro and has been dubbed “the iPad Pro in the iPhone.” It will feature have a 6.7-inch display, the largest ever on an iPhone model.

The video also highlights the iPhone 12’s tri-camera system, which is rumored to have large sensors for better image quality and sensor-shift technology that will provide image stabilization for Ultra Wide lens on future iPhones. The iPhone 12 will also have a LIDAR scanner, a new Smart Connector, and will sport a much more square design like the older iPhone models before it.

Now keep in mind, this leak is based on a CAD (computer-aided design) and is only 70 percent complete. You can safely assume that this is indeed our best look at the next iPhone model, there is still more room for Apple to make changes to the design being that its not 100 percent final. It’s quite alarming such pertinent information like this somehow ended up on the net. 

This leak follows Apple’s announcement of the second-generation iPhone SE model that only costs $399. You can watch the video breaking down the iPhone 12 Pro Max below.

