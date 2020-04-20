Many have felt the financial strain of social distancing and quarantine in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but it seems like many have turned online to make extra money–even if that means being nude and rapper Casanova is the latest to join the trend.

On Friday (Apr 17), Casanova took to Instagram to announce that he has launched an account on OnlyFans, a subscription-based social media service that’s become popular in the adult entertainment industry. The Roc Nation rapper noted that he was inspired to launch the page after watching a video online of a woman claiming to have used the platform to provide services and buy her dream home.

“I WAS ON @akadmiks PAGE AND SEEN A B**** BUY HER DREAM HOUSE OFF OF FANS ONLY,” he wrote on Instagram. “F*CK MAKIN HITS IM ON DA STRIP WIT THIS D*CK SUBSCRIBE TO MY FANSONLY PAGE TO SEE THIS RICH N*GGA D*CKKKKK LINK IN MY BIO.”

Although the OnlyFans platform isn’t exclusively comprised of X-rated content, the service has largely become associated with pornography and the destination for many out of work people to make money.

Casanova’s account is indeed real and offers subscriptions for $50 per month with a 10 percent discount deal for users who subscribe for three months.

Will you be tuning in?

Something Strange For Some Change: Casanova Joins OnlyFans, Unveils Official Account was originally published on hiphopwired.com

tffhthewriter Posted 4 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: