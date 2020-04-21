CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Birdman Offers To Pay Rent For Residents In His Old New Orleans Neighborhood

Birdman is keeping it 100 with his community by helping those in need.  The Cash Money CEO is offering to pay one month rent for the residents who have been affected by coronavirus in uptown New Orleans. 

He went to Instagram sharing, “I would like 2 offer to pay everybody rent for month of May (for those who in need) in residents area of UPTOWN New Orleans where I was born and raised at from mac melph calio and ST Thomas housing also from 3rd ward to 17th ward.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

View this post on Instagram

I would like 2 offer to pay everybody rent for month of May (for those who in need) in residents area of UPTOWN New Orleans where I was born and raised at from mac melph calio and ST Thomas housing also from 3rd ward to 17th ward I would like HANO to support us on accomplishin this and @q93fm I also spoke with @theuptownangela to help me put this togather I would like our mayor @mayorcantrell help support this cause also wanna thank all hospital on front line Risking they life to save lives I wanna thanks everybody that wrk with tha Gladys and Johnny foundation my company cashmoney records @cashmoneyofficial @republicrecords for always supporting our foundation for 20plus years @universalmusicgroup #RICHGANG🦅 #STUNNAMAN @hotboyog333 @kimmykim504 @ceto504 @stunnabrand stay safe #DOIt4MSGLADYS

A post shared by birdman (@birdman5star) on

With New Orleans being a hot spot affected by COVID-19, he put in extra efforts for his city by calling on the Mayor of New Orleans, LaToya Cantrell and their radio station Q93 to help support the cause.

WDSU reported that Lousiana has 24,523 cases across the state, 1,328 reported deaths, and 6,148 of those cases are in New Orleans alone. 

Along with planning to help those in need, Birdman is also planning a wedding date with fiancé and singer Toni Braxton.

17 Photos Of Lil Wayne & Birdman During Happier Times

12 photos Launch gallery

17 Photos Of Lil Wayne & Birdman During Happier Times

Continue reading 17 Photos Of Lil Wayne & Birdman During Happier Times

17 Photos Of Lil Wayne & Birdman During Happier Times

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Birdman Offers To Pay Rent For Residents In His Old New Orleans Neighborhood  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close