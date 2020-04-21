HHW Gaming Review: ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ Campaign Remastered Is A Love Letter To COD’s Single-Player Mode

Call of Duty fans was surprised to hear that Activision was dropping a remastered version of 2009’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s campaign. But is it worth taking your attention away from Modern Warfare and Warzone’s multiplayer fun?

Personally, I fell in love with the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare franchise playing the game’s campaigns before I got into the insanely-popular multiplayer mode. The once well-written stories stopped slapping for me honestly after Modern Warfare 3, which fans to this day still despise.

When the news of Modern Warfare 2’s campaign being remastered was officially announced, I jumped for joy because the game’s campaign is high on my list as a favorite. Immediately when I jumped into the game, I was very impressed with the job Beenox did with the game on the technical side. The game looks absolutely stunning in 4K on PS Pro as a timed PlayStation exclusive, but at the same time, some of the stages do feel a bit dated.

My opinion is a tad bit biased being that I played the original Modern Warfare 2, so if this is your first time, you might be more blown away than me playing the game.

But for the most part, Beenox has managed to resurrect the strengths that made Modern Warfare 2’s campaign a fan-favorite among COD players while enhancing other aspects of the game. There was definitely a lot of oh sh*t moments as if I was playing the game when it first launched. Whether it was being reminded that iconic Keith David and Lance Henrikson lent their voices to the game or the plethora of action-packed moments. Thrilling events like battling out the favelas of Brazil, the snowmobile escape, pushing back invading Russians in US suburban neighborhoods will have you on the edge of your seat.

One of my favorite MW2 moments is holding off waves of Russian solders using a drone strikes from the roof of a fast-food restaurant; it was a welcomed trip down memory lane.

I was also reminded how I loved the multiple breach moments where you bust into a room, and everything slows down, allowing to stylish take down bad guys.

It was still shocking to see Washington DC. in shambles as you try to take back the capital while taking on Russian invaders inside The White House.

I was pleased to see that the infamous “No Russian” mission was brought back in its entirety. In it, you are sent on an undercover mission where you are tasked to take out a terrorist act. If you don’t have the stomach to shoot innocent civilians, you don’t have the pull the trigger. The mission does get uneasy when you have to start shooting back at police officers who are trying to stop you. Like the 2009 game, if you do not care to play the mission, you can choose to skip it.

Final Verdict:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is nothing but a love letter to what made the franchise great, its single-player campaign. 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot also managed to recapture that once missing energy. This game successfully reminded me why the 4-6 hour campaign is top 3 in the game’s long history. If you never got a chance to play MW2’s campaign mode, now is your chance for only $19.99.

If you have been dying to replay Modern Warfare 2’s single-player campaign, then this game will suit you very well.

—

Photo: Activision / Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered

HHW Gaming Review: ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ Campaign Remastered Is A Love Letter To COD’s Single-Player Mode was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted 18 hours ago

