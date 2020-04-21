CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Asking For A Friend: What Do You Do When The Threesome Goes This Wrong?! [VIDEO]

We had 3 listeners check in after they sent an email to Lore’l. This is to messy for us to break down, so listen to the video above to hear the whole story. Let us know on social media who you think is to blame in this situation!

SEE ALSO: The Governor of Georgia Wants To Re-Open & Gabrielle Union Speaks Out On Scottie Pippen [VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: The Lo Down: The Lo Down: Teddy Riley & Babyface PT 2 & Tekashi 69 Spending Reckless on A Neckless [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

 

Asking For A Friend: What Do You Do When The Threesome Goes This Wrong?! [VIDEO]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close