CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

#BlackInkCrew: Ceaser & Teddy Are BIG MAD When Richard AKA Oh Sh*t Shows Up [Video]

Somehow Ceaser makes Walt and Jess' moment all about himself.

Black Ink Crew: New York

Source: Black Ink Crew / VH1

Everything should be about Walt and Jess and the couple tying the knot, but somehow Ceaser makes it all about himself.

In an exclusive clip, the celebratory mood quickly shifts to hate when Richard, aka Oh Sh*t, shows up. The beef between former friends is still sizzling. Ceaser angrily returns to his room and slams the door behind, clearly upset at the fact that Richard is there.

Cease’s lazy cousin, Teddy, was also BIG MAD about Richard being at WALT & JESS’ wedding, pointing to the fact that Ceaser put them all in the big mansion, and Walt has no business inviting Richard there.

Right.

Honestly, this is the most selfish nonsense we have ever seen. Keep in mind, Richard wouldn’t be there if Ceaser had accepted the invite in the first place. We can’t wait to see how Ceaser and the crew act when Kitty shows up on tonight’s episode of Black Ink Crew.

You can watch the entertaining clip below and check back following the episode for our recap and roundup of the best reactions.

Photo: Black Ink Crew / VH1

#BlackInkCrew: Ceaser & Teddy Are BIG MAD When Richard AKA Oh Sh*t Shows Up [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close