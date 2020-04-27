Nominate An Essential Worker To Win A Free Lunch!

Our doctors, nurses and essential workers are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, risking their lives for our family, friends and neighbors so Radio One Atlanta is here to put a smile on their faces!

Nominate a doctor, nurse, or an essential worker that is putting their health on the line to keep the people safe. Each week, we will pull one nomination from all entries to receive lunch for the nominee and their entire office, shift or floor.

