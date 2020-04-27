A Fan Drops Six Figures On A Date With Ciara & Russell Wilson For All In Challenge

Ciara and Russell Wilson are unofficially crowned the fans’ favorite couple after a fan dropped six figures to spend a double date with them!

The Seahawks quarterback and singer auctioned off a double date for the All In Challenge which is a campaign to raise money to feed children and families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. TMZ reports the top bid for the date was set at $32,000 on Friday morning until a superfan came along and snatched the date for $240,000.

The fan is currently anonymous.

The date includes going out to eat with the couple at their favorite restaurant and use of a private jet. Other biddings look like Meek Mill’s 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom for $320,00, golf and dinner with Peyton Manning in your hometown for $525,000.00, and other various sporting related fun.

The All In Challenge is a digital fundraiser started by Michael Rubin, co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and founder of sports apparel company Fanatics. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward helping citizens who’ve been affected by this pandemic and in helping the shortage of food resources our nation is facing.

