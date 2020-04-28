CLOSE
‘Little Women: Atlanta’ Star Ashley ‘Minnie’ Ross, 34, Dead After Hit-And-Run Accident

Ashley ‘Ms. Minnie’ Ross of Little Women: Atlanta has passed away after being involved in a hit-and-run accident.

Ross passed 24 hours after suffering injuries from the accident in Atlanta on Sunday around 11 p.m. at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

The reality star’s management made a statement on her Instagram page stating, “It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka ‘Ms. Minnie’ of Little Women Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34.”

 

Yahoo reports a representative from the show made a statement saying, “she was the most beautiful, kind, giving, generous human ever. She was adored by cast and crew because she always wore her heart on her sleeve. There’s nothing she wouldn’t do for those she loved.”

Ross is survived by her mother, grandmother, aunt, uncle, and other family members, according to publicist Liz Dixson.

