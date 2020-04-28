CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

LaMelo, Lonzo & LiAngelo Ball Signing With Roc Nation Sports

It's a basketball family affair.

World Premiere Of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures "Avengers: Endgame" - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Jay-Z is rolling with the Balls. The basketball-playing brothers LaMelo, Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball are reportedly planning to sign with Roc Nation.

ESPN first reported that the Ball brothers are to sign with Hova’s Roc Nation Sports per LaMelo’s manager Jermaine Jackson (yeah, that was the first thing we thought, too.)

“This was a family decision,” Jackson, a former pro basketball player and not Michael’s brother, told ESPN. “This is now an extended family. They put together a beautiful game plan with Jay-Z. The basketball game is about to change. They are going to create something totally new.”

Raymond Brothers is set to be the primary agent representing the Balls on Roc Nation’s behalf.

“We talked to several agents, but the family had good vibes with Roc Nation,” Jackson said. “I’ve known Jay-Z since I played for the Knicks, but this is what the kids wanted to do. Jay-Z is a master at what he does. He’s global. It’s power beyond power.”

Some of the NBA talent already on Roc Nation’s roster includes Kyrie Irving, Markelle Fultz and Rudy Gay.

While Lonzo’s gig as a starter for the New Orleans Pelicans is on hiatus, LaMelo Ball is expected to be a lottery pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Numerous brands are allegedly offering the latter sneaker endorsement deaks. Don’t expect dad’s Big Baller Brand to seal the deal.

LaMelo, Lonzo & LiAngelo Ball Signing With Roc Nation Sports  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close